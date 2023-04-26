Aishwarya Rai reacts to playing Nandini in Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: 'Very special...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aishwarya Rai

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', recently opened up on playing Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which saw her play Nandini opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Aishwarya has once again taken on the role of a character named Nandini for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan two part film. Following this, The actress at the promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan: II was asked about her special connection with the name Nandini.

Talking about it, she said, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan."

"That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful," Aish added.

In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya' starred with Salman Khan as his love interest who gets married to another man under familial pressure. The other man, essayed by Ajay Devgn soon learns about Nandini's lost love and they set out to search for Salman's character of Sameer. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai stuns in ethnic for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions; reveals why she chose South films more

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. The film features Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha among others. Ahead of its release, the promotions have started in full swing. Today, the team reached Mumbai and Aishwarya was spotted wearing a gorgeous white outfit. The actress chose traditional Indian attire for the event. She wore an ivory coloured anarkali suit with shimmery embellishments and a matching dupatta. She kept her long tresses open and rounded off her look with a statement emerald neckpiece.

The film is based on author Kalki's eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful. Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part will land in theatres on April 28.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan lauds PM Modi as he joins his 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave; calls it 'historic' | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh slams those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: 'Punjabi nahi aundi...'

Latest Entertainment News