Aishwarya Rai stuns in ethnic for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions; reveals why she chose South films more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', was spotted arriving for a media event on Tuesday. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most-anticipated films. The film features Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha among others. Ahead of its release, the promotions have started in full swing. Today, the team reached Mumbai and Aishwarya was spotted wearing a gorgeous white outfit.

The actress chose traditional Indian attire for the event. She wore an ivory coloured anarkali suit with shimmery embellishments and a matching dupatta. She kept her long tresses open and rounded off her look with a statement emerald neckpiece.

Aishwarya, who is playing dual roles of Nandini - the Queen of Pazhuvoor and Mandakini - the aunt of Poonguzhali, revealed why she is working more on South films. When asked 'she is doing more South films than Bollywood,' the actress shared, "mera joh nazariya raha hai... Bhartiya Cinema hai shuru se, and I was very very clear about (I mean, if I had the opportunity) to be able to subtly but strongly and clearly convey that in the work that I did right from the beginning because I do not support that viewpoint ki 'Yahan (Bollywood) kaam nahi hai toh vahan (South) jayenge, vahan (South) kaam nhi hai toh yahan (Bollywood) ayenge, aisi koi baat hai nhi..."

"Kalakar, kala ke peeche jata hai, jahan we get the opportunity to shine, to learn, to grow, to do fabulous work, it naturally draws you." The fact is that I was blessed that I got the opportunity to work with Mani (Ratnam) garu in my first film, why wouldn't I say yes, and thereafter I also got to work with wonderful directors like Rajiv Memon, Shanker sir, I would naturally say yes to the movies that I have done and the proof is in the pudding."

"You all have seen the movies that I have chosen to do with AR Rehman sir's music in all of them, I mean wow. Why wouldn't I happily say a yes to these incredible combinations of talent where I got to grow to learn and have the opportunity to work with great talents. So, when you have to surround yourself, to infuse yourself with this kind of creative energies, it a natural yes... so it's not about yahan bhagna ya vahan bhagna, shuru se Maine toh kaafi clear kiya hai in my choices ki I don't follow this system and the thought process.. that's never been my journey and reasons for my choices," she concluded.

The film is based on author Kalki's eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful. Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part will land in theatres on April 28.

