After Vikrant Massey & Asha Bhosle, Esha Deol's Instagram account hacked

Bollywood actress Esha Deol is the latest celebrity to fall victim of cyber fraud, which has been targeting B-Towners for the past one month. Esha revealed on Twitter on Sunday that her Instagram account has been hacked. "This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked, so please don't reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Sunday morning.

Esha is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose account has been targeted by cyber frauds. Last week, actor Riteish Deshmukh revealed how his Instagram account was also targeted but he got saved.

The actor had tweeted: "Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn't click the link. @MahaCyber1."

Riteish also shared the message sent by the hacker on his DM. The message reads: "A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. if you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding."

Bollywood celebrities have recently fallen prey to cyber frauds targeting their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The list includes filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, actors Vikrant Massey and Urmila Matondkar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari among others.