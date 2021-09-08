After Vidyut Jammwal's special tribute to Sidharth Shukla, fans say 'dost ho to aisa'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @VIDYUTS_MANIAC Vidyut Jammwal's special tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left his fans in despair. The actor was much loved and held a special place in the hearts of his family and friends. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal was also among some of the close friends of the late actor. On Wednesday, Vidyut took to Instagram to pay a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla during an Instagram LIVE session. The actor talked about his friendship with the late actor and also shared his beautiful memories with him. Calling Shukla his 'best friend,' Vidyut shared that the duo used to catch up at his house and talk for hours.

Vidyut Jammwal said, "Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I've never had a friend like him. I've never had a friendship with anybody like the one I had with Shukla." The actor revealed that Sidharth used to follow the mantra 'To be the man, you gotta beat the man" in the gym and used to liufe more weights than any other person. He also revealed that Sidharth was one of the few people who never called the media to cover him but the media loved him.

Watch the special tribute here-

AS soon as Vidyut Jammwal's video about Sidharth Shukla surfaced on the internet, the late actor's fans flooded the social media with thank you messages and appreciation. They thanked him for sharing about their favoriute star and also called him a 'pure soul.' One Twitter user said, "Thank You for such a Heartfelt and Sincere Tribute for our dear Sidharth @VidyutJammwal.. So many lessons to learn from him. Will carry his memories and teachings with us forever."

Another tweeted, "What Vidyut Jammwal has done today, there is no one that can do that. He just made us realize who Sidharth Shukla actually was (or 'is' because I could see Sidharth in Vidyut). These are your real friends. Thank you"

On Tuesday, Vidyut had announced that he will pay a special tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut posted a picture of Sidharth and informed his followers that he will go live on Instagram on September 8 at 1 pm to talk about the latter. "A Tribute: The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm," he wrote.

Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects. Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting. They even used to train together at a gym.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who's Virat Kohli's stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours.