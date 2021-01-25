Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN After Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan supports yoga during pregnancy

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post. Not only this, but more pictures showed her indulging in some stretching in her final months of pregnancy. While many hesitate to do so, our Bollywood actresses have time and again proved that keeping yourself fit through yoga and meditation is necessary even during pregnancy. Before Bebo, it was Anushka Sharma who shared pictures of herself performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat Kohli's help.

Anushka's yoga teacher virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down. "This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. — As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support." Anushka wrote.

"For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," she added.

Coming back to Kareena, she captioned her latest pictures, "A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm."

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif.