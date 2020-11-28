Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's pre-wedding celebrations begin with Tilak ceremony| Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANFAN Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's pre-wedding celebrations begin with Tilak ceremony

Pre-wedding celebrations of Indian Idol 12's host Aditya Narayan and his lady love Shweta Agarwal's have begun. The singer recently had his tilak ceremony in the presence of his family members and relatives. The Video from their tilak ceremony was went viral on social media where the 'made for each other' couple can be seen sitting on the stage with Aditya's parents Udit and Deepa Narayan.

In the video, Aditya can be seen wearing a maroon Kurta and pyjama while Shweta looked gorgeous in a yellow-golden lehenga. The video shows Aditya surrounded by his relatives as they perform the tilak. Everyone at the event can be seen enjoying.

Legendary singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya is all set to tie the knot with Shweta on December 1st in a temple with just 50 members. The actor-singer announced the same on his Instagram earlier.

Earlier, a picture of the couple with their families from their roka ceremony went viral on the internet. The photo showed the couple flashing bright smiles. The picture also had Udit Narayan and their families posing together. Aditya and Shweta are keeping the wedding a low-key affair because of the COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra as per which more than 50 guests are not allowed at a wedding. The actor had also mentioned in his recent post that he is taking a break from social media for the arrangements of the marriage ceremonies.

However, Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their first film together Shaapit a decade ago and bonded well. The duo has been dating since then.