Adah Sharma to romance Sehban Azim in short film about soulmates

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, who has made her mark on the big screen and in web series, will next be seen in the short film, SoulSathi. Co-starring TV actor Sehban Azim, the film casts Adah as Preeti, who has been meeting multiple suitors for an arranged marriage at the nearby coffee shop. While Preeti strongly believes in finding an ideal match, she is on a mission to find a man who not only loves her physical appearance but her soul as well.

"I truly believe that kahi na kahi Koi na koi tumhaare liye bana hai (there is someone somewhere for you), and it is destiny that makes soulmates meet. Preeti in our short film 'SoulSathi' looks for her ideal match, and I think every girl will relate to the film -- especially, girls looking for boys in the arranged marriage or those who have been on blind dates," Adah shared.

Like Adah, Sehban , too, believes in the concept of soulmates.

"Throughout my life, I have always believed in the idea of love and soulmates and I believe destiny brings together two individuals who are to spend their life together. It's an honor to work for such an exquisite storyline and I hope that the audience loves this film," he added.

"SoulSathi" will premiere on Eros Now on September 14.

