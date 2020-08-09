Actor Natasha Suri tests COVID19 positive, to skip Bipasha Basu starrer Dangerous promotions

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASHASURI Actor Natasha Suri tests COVID19 positive

Former Miss India World and actress Natasha Suri has tested positive for COVID19. She was gearing up for the release for her upcoming project Dangerous, which also stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The actress was supposed to begin the promotions of the film from August 10 and now, she will have to skip it. Natasha revealed that she went to Pune for some work and when she returned, she started feeling ill.

Natasha Suri told Bombay Times, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too."

The actress talked about missing out on promotions as well and said, "The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won’t be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team."

Dangerous will begin streaming on MX Player from August 14. Directed by Bhushan Patel, it marks the onscreen reunion of Bipasha and Karan. They were last seen together in 2015 horror-thriller Alone. With Dangerous, Bipasha Basu has returned to acting after five years.

Talking about the film, Bipasha said, "Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan on screen again. Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again."

