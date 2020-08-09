Actor Natasha Suri tests COVID19 positive, to skip Bipasha Basu starrer Dangerous promotions

Former Miss India World and actress Natasha Suri has tested positive for COVID19. She was gearing up for the release for her upcoming project Dangerous, which also stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The actress was supposed to begin the promotions of the film from August 10 and now, she will have to skip it. Natasha revealed that she went to Pune for some work and when she returned, she started feeling ill.
Natasha Suri told Bombay Times, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too."
The actress talked about missing out on promotions as well and said, "The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won’t be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team."
Dangerous will begin streaming on MX Player from August 14. Directed by Bhushan Patel, it marks the onscreen reunion of Bipasha and Karan. They were last seen together in 2015 horror-thriller Alone. With Dangerous, Bipasha Basu has returned to acting after five years.
Talking about the film, Bipasha said, "Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan on screen again. Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again."
🤗And here it is!!! Our labour of love!❤️Sharing with you the trailer of 'Dangerous' releasing on 14th Aug 2020' on MX Player. So thrilled to share screen space with the ever so gorgeous @bipashabasu whose beauty I have always admired, with @iamksgofficial who is a wonderful co-star. I am grateful to one of the most generous, noble and large hearted human beings ie our producer @mikasingh ji for believing in me and giving me this opportunity in his maiden venture!! Excited to be a part of the super ingenious man @vikrampbhatt 's production under the direction of the very creative taskmaster @bhushanpatel and a shout-out to my amazing co-actors @nitinaroraofficial @isonaliraut and @suyyashrai @rajdeepchoudhurys who made the entire filming experience in London full of smiles!! Special thanks to #MohanNadaarji and @vikramkhakhar for his invaluable support to the project. Cheers to #NarenGedia on his fab cinematography. And to @rahul_p_mehra for smilingly always doing his duty towards the project. And above all, I dedicate this project/endeavour to my late Mother who is my backbone and lifeline till eternity. Everything good, every opportunity that has come my way in life, has really been because of her love and blessing!!!❤️ #NatashaSuri #Dangerous #MXPlayer
