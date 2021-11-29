Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUSSANEKHAN Ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh passes away; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar & other celebs share condolences

After battling cancer for several years, star fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41. Virgil, who died on Sunday, was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media, Variety reported. Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019. His shocking demise has left everyone shocked. Not only this but many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and others are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault wrote on Instagram. "The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend," he added.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of Abloh and wrote, "Gone too soon."

"This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed," filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his IG Story.

Mourning the demise of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend ...There will never be another Virgil Abloh."

Arjun Kapoor has also expressed his grief. He posted a photograph of Abloh and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

May Virgil rest in peace!