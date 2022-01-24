Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN 'Ab kya jaan loge meri?', asks Sutapa Sikdar when son Babil Khan says he needs love | WATCH

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan leaves no stone unturned to express his love for his parents. Recently, the budding actor took to Instagram and shared a few video clips of having cute conversations with her mother, Sutapa. In the first clip, Babil Khan told Sutapa Sikdar, "I'm your kid" to which she asked, "So what?". Babil replied, "So you've to be gentle." Sutapa told him, "I'm being gentle by keeping you in my house.' and they both laughed.

In the second video, Babil told Sutapa, "I need love, Mumma." She replied, "But I've given you so much of love. Ab kya jaan loge meri? Ma ban gayi toh? Kitna love du? Just because I'm a mother? Truckloads? Tempoloads? Trainloads toh nahi desakti na" To which Bbail replied, " Shiploads" and she teased him saying, "Shiploads of love baby. " Sutapa then told him, "Bas karo" and he responded, "Yeh cut hi nahi karrahi hai."

Sharing the video, Babil captioned it, "More highlights from yesterday."

On Sunday (January 23), Babil celebrated his mother's brother. He took to Instagram and shared pictures with Sutapa and his brother Ayaan Khan. Sharing the post, Babil had captioned it, "@djspersis made sure we celebrated mamma’s birthday this year and look at @sikdarsutapa cutie happy face (red heart emoji)."

On the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's upcoming Netflix project Qala. He is also part of Yash Raj Films's first digital series, titled The Railway Men. Described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the show will also feature actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma.