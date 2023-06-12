Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan’s rare moment at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's wedding goes viral | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TN_ALLUARJUN_ARMY Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik share a rare moment

Masaba Gupta's ex-husband and filmmaker Madhu Mantena exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and others, graced the occasion. At the reception party, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Aamir Khan were spotted having a good time together. The trio shared big smiles and this became one of the best moments of the event.

In the viral pictures, Hrithik and Allu were pictured hugging one another while Aamir Khan flashed a bright smile. The Greek god appeared sharp in a black tux. With a white kurta and denim pants, Aamir Khan opted for a casual look. South Sensation Allu Arjun looked dapper in a black kurta. The rare moment captured the hearts of fans.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Love this trio." Another user commented, "Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan- the best trio." A third user wrote, "Want this trio to share screen someday."

On Sunday, Ira took to social media and shared pictures from their beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looked happy and content with each other. In the picture, Madhu and Ira were seen putting varmalas around each others' necks. Madhu was also seen kissing Ira's hand. The happiness on their faces was pretty evident in their wide smiles.

Speaking of their outfits, the bride wore a pink and golden saree with a golden ornate belt. She also wore flowers in her hair and large earrings with a beautiful necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with a dhoti and also carried a white stole with it.

Latest Entertainment News