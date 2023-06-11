Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to join hands after 32 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth clicked at an event

For decades the two megastars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have been entertaining us. Their stardom and fan following are now beyond any count. Both veteran actors have created a milestone in the industry. Now, if reports are to be believed, these two superstars are all set to reunite after 32 years. Both worked together in the 1991 action drama 'Hum'. As per a report in ETimes, Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play a significant role in the Rajinikanths' 170th film.

The movie is currently in its early stage of pre-production. The discussion with Big B is still in process and the makers will make an official announcement soon if things go as planned. The report added that Rajinikanth will play a Muslim police officer in the film, which is based on a true incident. Both have also shared screen space in the action films Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, released in 1983 and 1985 respectively. In the former, Bachchan made an extended special appearance while in the latter, Rajinikanth was seen in a crucial cameo.

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Jailer and is working on Lal Salaam. Post the two movies, he will be seen working with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film Thalaivar 170. The movie in question will be the 170th film of his career hence it is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Earlier, reports were rife that the role was earlier offered to Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram. The team hasn't revealed when they are going on floor, though it is expected that Thalaivar 170 might take off later this year.

Thalaivar 170 was announced on March 2 earlier this year by the banner Lyca Productions on the birthday of their chairman Subaskaran. The music will be composed by Aniruddh Ravichander, who is the son of Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth's brother Ravi Raghavendra. It is slated to release in theatres next year.

Also Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or DDLJ; THIS movie is the highest grossing Indian film | Find out

Also Read: Harman Baweja shuts his haters, calls them 'Critic Roshans' | Watch video

Latest Entertainment News