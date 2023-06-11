Harman Baweja shuts his haters, calls them 'Critic Roshans' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Scoop featuring Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja who made his anticipated Bollywood debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, opposite Priyanka Chopra has been trolled for his resemblance with Hrithik Roshan. While such similarities work wonders for a few people, Harman faced a lot of trolling for the same. The actor didn't appear anywhere after his debut movie but now he is back! He has made a strong comeback with Hansal Mehta's web series, Scoop. Now, in a new video, the actor took a dig at his haters.

He has now been featured in a Netflix video to give a powerful reply to all his critics but with a pinch of humour. He has called his haters ‘Critic Roshans’, making his fans remember how he was compared with Hrithik Roshan for his looks but it worked against him. In the new video shared by Netflix India on Instagram, the actor can be heard saying, “Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics. I thought I knew what the future would be but I was wrong. But, I was not the only one.” He further said, “Even they were wrong. I am Baweja not be-waja.” Showing another article with the headline ‘The future doesn’t look Roshan for him', he says, "You know what I call my haters, Critic Roshans. I'm looking to start my second innings in acting. No, no, no, no. I am not talking about Victory's sequel. I am talking about Scoop. Scoop on Netflix! Woohoo Woohoo!"

Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, “Har-man mein Harman rehta hai because he lives in our hearts rent free. @hansalmehta’s #Scoop is now streaming only on Netflix!” One of the social media users wrote, “Way to go Harman.... Milo na milo... Main milne aunga... Kaho na kaho....” The second one said, “I watched the whole series and now I realised who he is unexpectedly FAB performance.”

All those who watched the show loved Harman's performance and hailed him in the comments section. His co-star Karishma Tanna reacted to the video with heart emojis. A person wrote in jest, “He has a bright FUTURE 2050 ahead of him.” “Soo gooddd Hritik! Sorry, Harman,” wrote another.

Harman plays JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in Scoop. It also stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani. The show is based on the real life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.

