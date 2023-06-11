Animal pre-teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor's terrifying avatar as a deadly killer is bound to shock you

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal pre-teaser out

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has generated immense excitement among audiences. After much anticipation, the makers of the upcoming action thriller finally unveiled the film's pre-teaser on Sunday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, alongside Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles.

Commencing with Ranbir's entrance, the teaser showcases him holding an axe while a group of masked men await his arrival. A lively Punjabi track serves as the backdrop to the visuals. Clad in a white kurta and dhoti, Ranbir's face is partially revealed in the footage. Based on the glimpse, it appears that Ranbir is portraying the character of a formidable and merciless gangster. He is seen engaging in one-man combat against the men.

Check out the teaser:

As soon as the teaser was released, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly, can't wait for the film now." Another user wrote, "When a director like Sandeep Vanga and an actor like Ranbir Kapoor collaborate, a masterpiece is made." A third user commented, "The combination of this song and the action of this movie really gave me goosebumps."

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 11 in 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

