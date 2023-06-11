Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan to the world; See first pics

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan to the world; See first pics

Last month, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood. And now, the adorable parents have shared the baby boy's name and the first photos. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2023 7:22 IST
Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in 2020, and their happiness multiplied when they recently welcomed a baby boy. The proud parents have been overjoyed since his arrival, cherishing every moment with their one-month-old bundle of joy named Zehaan. Recently, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar officially introduced their baby boy's name to the world. Expressing their love and joy, the couple shared heartwarming pictures of their small, adorable family on their Instagram handle, capturing the essence of this beautiful moment. The images of Gauahar, Zaid, and their baby boy are absolutely delightful and filled with pure love.

On Saturday, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar delighted their fans by sharing a joint post featuring precious moments with their baby boy. The first snapshot captures Gauahar and Zaid gazing affectionately at their adorable little munchkin, Zeehan. Gauahar cradles their bundle of joy in her arms, while Zaid stands by her side, engaged in a tender conversation with their son. Zehaan, with a curious expression, attentively observes his father, attempting to comprehend his words, while Gauahar looks on with immense love and admiration. The second image showcases Zaid cradling Zehaan while Gauahar tenderly holds their little one's hand, lost in a world of adoration. These heartfelt pictures truly epitomise the beautiful bond between Gauahar, Zaid, and their beloved Zehaan.

The caption of the post read, "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love." 

The post garnered a lot of affection, as fans and friends flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple and wishing the newborn good health.

Related Stories
Gauahar Khan slams Justin Bieber-Hailey for comment on Ramzan fasting, says 'how dumb they...'

Gauahar Khan slams Justin Bieber-Hailey for comment on Ramzan fasting, says 'how dumb they...'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s star-studded baby shower; Gautam Rode, Mahi Vij and others join

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s star-studded baby shower; Gautam Rode, Mahi Vij and others join

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy; actress announces with adorable post | Photo

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy; actress announces with adorable post | Photo

Gauahar Khan reveals losing 10 kg in 10 days post first baby; see her drastic transformation. Photos

Gauahar Khan reveals losing 10 kg in 10 days post first baby; see her drastic transformation. Photos

Last month, the lovebirds announced the birth of their baby boy with a heart-touching post. Gauahar Khan shared a beautiful poster. The post read, "It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid."

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News