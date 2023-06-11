Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan to the world; See first pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar introduce their son Zehaan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in 2020, and their happiness multiplied when they recently welcomed a baby boy. The proud parents have been overjoyed since his arrival, cherishing every moment with their one-month-old bundle of joy named Zehaan. Recently, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar officially introduced their baby boy's name to the world. Expressing their love and joy, the couple shared heartwarming pictures of their small, adorable family on their Instagram handle, capturing the essence of this beautiful moment. The images of Gauahar, Zaid, and their baby boy are absolutely delightful and filled with pure love.

On Saturday, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar delighted their fans by sharing a joint post featuring precious moments with their baby boy. The first snapshot captures Gauahar and Zaid gazing affectionately at their adorable little munchkin, Zeehan. Gauahar cradles their bundle of joy in her arms, while Zaid stands by her side, engaged in a tender conversation with their son. Zehaan, with a curious expression, attentively observes his father, attempting to comprehend his words, while Gauahar looks on with immense love and admiration. The second image showcases Zaid cradling Zehaan while Gauahar tenderly holds their little one's hand, lost in a world of adoration. These heartfelt pictures truly epitomise the beautiful bond between Gauahar, Zaid, and their beloved Zehaan.

The caption of the post read, "Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love."

The post garnered a lot of affection, as fans and friends flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple and wishing the newborn good health.

Last month, the lovebirds announced the birth of their baby boy with a heart-touching post. Gauahar Khan shared a beautiful poster. The post read, "It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid."

Latest Entertainment News