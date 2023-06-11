Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's film nears Rs 50 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 9

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have captivated the audience with their latest Bollywood film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This movie is a delightful family entertainer that encompasses all the essential elements of a masala film, including heartfelt emotions, gripping drama, melodious songs, and hilarious comedy. Following a successful opening week, the film experienced a surge in popularity on its ninth day.

According to early estimates, the film directed by Laxman Utekar earned Rs 5.50 crore on its second Saturday, bringing the total collection to Rs 46.27 crore. It appears that the Vicky-Sara starrer is poised to surpass the Rs 50 crore milestone by Sunday.

Sharing Day 8 collection of the romantic comedy, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke remains rock-steady on [second] Fri… Expect a jump in biz over the weekend, has chances of hitting / crossing ₹ 50 cr by Sun night, if the strong trend continues… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr [better than Thu 3.24 cr]. Total: ₹ 40.77 cr. #India biz."

The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's box office collection serves as both an example and a reassuring sign for producers of mid-range films. It demonstrates that they have the option to consider traditional theatrical releases instead of opting for direct-to-digital distribution.

The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan creates Guinness World Record; fans give historical gift to King Khan

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava in Serbian club during Citadel filming

Latest Bollywood News