Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan creates Guinness World Record; fans give historical gift to King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. This year, he gave one of the biggest hits called Pathaan. The movie is one of the most popular action directors of all time. The sea of fans gathered around his house for a special gesture and guess what Shah Rukh Khan joined him too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed entertainer Pathaan is all set to have its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM. To celebrate the occasion, Shah Rukh Khan joined his hundreds of fans outside the actor’s palatial home Mannat and created a unique Guinness World Record.

The superstar himself and around 300 of his fans did his signature pose outside Mannat and made the Guinness World Record of “The most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously was achieved by Star Gold (India) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India on 10 June 2023.” Anticipating the premiere of this monumental movie, they were eager to contribute to something memorable. Today’s achievement signifies more than just a record. It symbolizes the unity of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and their collective passion. As holders of the Guinness World Record, every Shah Rukh Khan worldwide can take immense pride in their accomplishment.

Pathaan became the blockbuster of the year after the film earned more than 1000 crore and became the first ever Hindi film to achieve this milestone. The film garnered much love and attention from the audience. The film created so much buzz that, the film was released in the dubbed version in Russia and CIS countries. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, which will also star Nayanthara as the female lead.

