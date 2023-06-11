Not Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or DDLJ; THIS movie is the highest grossing Indian film | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Highest-grossing Indian film

The race of being the highest-grossing movie is never ending. The moment a film is released, everyone eyes on its box office collections. While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Pathaan hit the screens on January 25 and proved to be a blockbuster hit, Pathaan grossed Rs 1,050.3 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Inspite of grossing such a huge collection, Pathaan is still not the highest grossing Indian film till date. Let's have a look at the top highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide.

Dangal

The success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal went beyond the box office. As the film broke all records and entered Rs 2000 crore club, having earned a large part of its mind-boggling profits in China. In Dangal, Aamir Khan played the role of wrestler Mahavir Phogat. The 2016 sports biopic, became the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Baahubali 2’ not only won a million hearts but broke all box office records around the world. From the stupendous cast to the hardwork that went down in creating the huge sets and visual effects, regional cinema had created a new level for filmmakers. The film earned a whopping Rs 1,810 crore at the box office. The film had a star-studded cast headlined by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR created history even before its release. The film closed a staggering Rs 900 Crore pre-release business. RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan earned nearly Rs 1,258 crore globally. The film’s song Naatu Naatu proved to be a blockbuster hit. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also worked in this film.

KGF 2

KGF 2 earned approximately Rs 1,250 crore worldwide and took Kannada cinema to a new height. KGF 2 was a sequel to 2018 hit KGF. KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 969 crore at the box office worldwide. Barangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an important role.

PK

PK is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it earned Rs 769 crore worldwide. PK’s cast was headlined by Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar, a small budget film, collected Rs 966 crore at the box office. It was directed by Advait Chandan and has Aamir Khan in a small role.

