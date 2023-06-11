Confirmed! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to marry longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Karan Deol and his girlfriend Drisha Acharya clicked outside a restaurant.

It's time for some celebration at the Deol's house! Yes, Sunny Deol is all set to welcome his daughter-in-law soon. Sunny's son and the young actor Karan Deol will soon tie the knot with his longterm girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The wedding festivities started on June 9 and the wedding ceremony will take place on 18th June as per source. The die got engaged on 18th February this year. The longtime couple will end their wedding festivities with star-studded reception party.

The source also revealed, ‘The sangeet, mehendi, and haldi will take place between 15th June and 17th June, with the couple taking the saath pheras on 18th June. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding, for the industry friends to attend.’

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Veteran actor Dharmendra and Karan's grandfather spilled the beans about his grandson, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding. According to reports, Karan is all set to tie the knot with Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Drisha Acharya and the wedding festivities are expected to begin on June 16. He also said he is very happy that he has found his partner. The actor, when asked about how he learned about the situation, he revealed Karan first told his mother (Sunny’s wife Pooja Deol), who then told Sunny, who then told him. Dharmendra expressed his approval, stating, “Go ahead if Karan likes her.” The actor also met Drisha and the meeting took place at his residence. He added that the couple has his blessings.

It is expected that the couple will tie the knot next weekend. A source close to the family confirmed, ‘Karan and Drisha’s wedding ceremony will take place on 18th June and will be a close-knit family affair. That's how the couple wants it to be. It will be a week-long celebration for both families. Sunny, who is busy with work currently, is super excited and is making sure everything is perfect for the couple.’

