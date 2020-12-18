5 years of Bajirao Mastani: Deepika Padukone recalls 'fierce dignity and love' of Mastani with throwback pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPVEERIANS_ 5 years of Bajirao Mastani

On Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's most popular film Bajirao Mastani clocked five years. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film earned the actors huge applaud and uncountable awards for their stellar performances. Recalling the shoot of the film, Deepika took to her Instagram to share a picture with SLB in her Mastani avatar. To mark five years of Bajrao Mastani, the actress also changed the display image of her social media accounts with that of Mastani.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."

Actor Ranveer Singh also celebrated five years of the film by sharing a video on his Instagram stories. The video shows all the versions of Ranveer, as a fierce King, passionate lover and true warrior that he played in the film.

On a related note, actress Deepika Padukone has been featured at Athens International Airport recently, in an exhibition of The Authentic Smiles of People of the World. The Authentic Smiles Campaign was put together when the Athens International Airport resumed welcoming guests after a break due to Covid-19.

Her fans in Athens can see the grey marble bust sculpture of the heroine. It is draped in a saree and is embellished with a choker necklace and a small bindi. The text reads: "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D."

Deepika also has a wax statue at the Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.