Sushmita Sen shares her reason to smile and it includes a kiss from boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is in a happy place right now as she enjoys her time with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple keeps giving us major relationship goals with their pictures and videos. Just recently, Rohman shawl took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture with Sushmita Sen in which he was seen kissing her on the cheeks. He shared the picture saying, “I just love her dimples...My munchkin...@sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU” Soon after the post, Sushmita Sen also took to her social media to repost her boyfriend’s endearing post and said, ““Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often” I love you @rohmanshawl #dimples #toocute” Check out the picture here-

This is not the first time that Sushmita and Rohman have showered love on each other on social media. The couple keeps treating their fans with adorable pictures of themselves in each other’s arms. The couple was recently vacaying in Yerevan, Armenia with the actress’ daughters-Renee and Alisah and shared many pictures from there. Sushmita shared a family picture on Instagram and even trolled her boyfriend Rohman Shawl through her caption. She wrote, ''Why so serious jaan meri brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie, we fit. #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia''. In the picture, everyone can be seen shining bright in yellow outfits. Check out the post below.

On a related note, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating each other for over a year now. Talkinga bout how she met him and how much happiness he has brought in her life, Sushmita Sen told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone'," she added.

Going by the pictures that Sushmita Sen shares on her Instagram, one can easily say that she is very happy with Rohman Shawl right now.

