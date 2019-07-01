Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl quashes break-up rumours with adorable picture from workout session

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen dismissed break-up rumors after posting this adorable picture

The former Miss Universe has been a fitness freak. She loves keeping her fans updated who are connected to her social media. She is quite active and keeps on uploading pictures. Sushmita recently shared a gym click with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Dubai. Model-actress Sushmita has dismissed the rumors of her break-up.

In the picture, both Sushmita and Rohman are seen posing in front of a mirror as Rohman can be seen taking their picture. The 43-year-old model captioned, "He’s lean...she’s mean. I love you @rohmanshawl. #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!". The power couple is definitely giving us couple and fitness goals!

The picture has received tons of love from the fans. One fan commented, "you guys look so great together... thank god you'll are together... was scared of the rumors spreading around with indifferences between... god bless you and touchwood" and "team of strength and happiness. So inspiring." The post is flooded with similar comments.

Recently, rumours spread that claimed that Sushmita and Rohman have parted ways, but her recent post proves it all. The couple has been going strong, from romantic getaways to attending family weddings this couple has proved to be a power couple of Bollywood.

The duo was even seen grooving at the wedding of Sushmita's brother, Rajeev Sen, and Charu Asopa.

In an interview with Indian film critic Rajeev Masand, the 43-year-old actress told how she met Rohman.“It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone',” narrated Sushmita. Replying to Rohman's message, Sushmita had shared, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world." And thus, began this romantic journey!

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak.