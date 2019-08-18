'Superhuman' Tiger Shroff lifts 200 kg, leaves Ishaan Khatter and Shilpa Shetty impressed

Tiger Shroff lifts 200 kg, impresses Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff is known to be a fitness freak. He never fails to amaze his fans and followers with his body flexibility and strength. Besides his dancing skills and stunts, his washboard abs make girls go weak at their knees. He is an ultimate guide book for fitness regime. The actor who will next be seen in action-drama War, stunned everyone with a video of himself on Instagram. Actually, Tiger shared a video in which he can be seen doing deadlifts with 200 kg in the gym.

"Its been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human," he captioned the video. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens went gaga. Ishaan Khatter and Shilpa Shetty were also quite impressed with Tiger. Ishaan commented, ''Superhuman'', to which Tiger replied, ''Haha bro on our way." Shilpa wrote, ''Baaap Rey''.

Celebrities like Kunal Kemmu, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi also praised Tiger for such a daring act.

On the professional front, Tiger's next film War directed by Siddharth Anand also features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. Recently the teaser of War was dropped. The movie promises to be high on thrilling action sequences. Fans are eager to see Tiger and Hrithik pitted against each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War Teaser