Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sunny Leone perform mommy duties and helps daughter finish homework on vacation

Sunny Leone perform mommy duties and helps daughter finish homework on vacation

Sunny Leone is these days in Dubai having a fun time with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha. A picture of the Splitsvilla 12 host has impressed Netizens where she is seen helping her daughter in homework.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2019 11:37 IST
Representative News Image

Sunny Leone perform mommy duties and helps daughter finish homework on vacation

Actress Sunny Leone is these days vacationing in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha. Amongst a lot of other pictures, the one that captured attention was the picture where the 38-year-old actress can be seen performing her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework. She took to her social media account to share the cute mother-daughter picture that won many hearts.

Sunny on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with her daughter in which Nisha is seen concentrating on what Sunny is writing in her notebook. "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background," she captioned the image. As soon as he uploaded the picture, it got over 3 lakh likes within an hour and was replete with loved-up comments from her fans.

Have a look at the same here:

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra. The couple also has two sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy. Take a sneak peek into their pictures from their social media handle here:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holi from the Weber’s!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

On the professional front, she has done films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She is these days seen hosting the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 12 along with Rannvijay Singha.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaaho: Prabhas reveals what he does a day before his film releases Next Story  