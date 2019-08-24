Sunny Leone perform mommy duties and helps daughter finish homework on vacation

Actress Sunny Leone is these days vacationing in Dubai with husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha. Amongst a lot of other pictures, the one that captured attention was the picture where the 38-year-old actress can be seen performing her mommy duties on her vacation here as she helped her daughter Nisha finish her homework. She took to her social media account to share the cute mother-daughter picture that won many hearts.

Sunny on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with her daughter in which Nisha is seen concentrating on what Sunny is writing in her notebook. "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background," she captioned the image. As soon as he uploaded the picture, it got over 3 lakh likes within an hour and was replete with loved-up comments from her fans.

Have a look at the same here:

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra. The couple also has two sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy. Take a sneak peek into their pictures from their social media handle here:

On the professional front, she has done films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She is these days seen hosting the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 12 along with Rannvijay Singha.

