Sunaina Roshan's alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin opens about Roshans, says, ‘Everyone can see the irony’

Few days back Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan grabbed the limelight when she opened up about the Roshan family on her social media account. Sunaina wrote how she is "living in hell" and even said that “supports Kangana Ranaut.” Further, it was revealed that her family has been oppressing her since she is dating Ruhail Amin who happens to be Muslim. Now the man himself has opened up about the same and made some shocking revelations about the Roshan family.

In an interview given to News18, Ruhail, who happens to be a journalist by profession said, "This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for.” He said that it is unfortunate that the family is giving the ‘love-jihad’ angle to their story.

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Sunaina even revealed that Rakesh Roshan even hit her and called Ruhail a terrorist about which he said, "This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words... Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset. Most importantly, we need to stand up against ignorant viewpoints, whoever has them."

He further said that when he informed her parents about their friendship, they were not happy. "I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh," said Ruhail.

Hrithik and Sunaina

He said, "Everyone can see the irony here" when he was asked why her parents are disapproving of their relationship even though Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan also happens to be a Muslim. Talking about the future plans, Ruhail said that Sunaina wants to start everything afresh on a positive note and wants her family to support her decisions.

