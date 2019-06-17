Shahid Kapoor reveals he has no project in hand after Kabir Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor says he got no other project after Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Industry. With a career span of over 19 years, the 38-year-old actor is known for stunning performance is several films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Badmash company, Udta Punjab and others to his credit. The actor is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Kabir Singh where he will be seen next to his co-star Kiara Advani.

The trailer has already been launched and it looks breath-taking, Shahid plays the role of an alcoholic surgeon who is mad after his girlfriend, which is played by Kiara. After she marries someone else, he leads the path of self-destruction.

Kabir Singh is Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the buzz for this film has reached the next level. Shahid Kapoor recently told, "I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film and it does suck because I want to know what I am doing next! I do have too many things to do even when I am not working, so there is always something to do.”

The Udta Punjab actor told that he is interested in making a biopic on boxer Dingko Singh, the first and only Asian gold Medallist boxer from India in the Bantamweight category, but there has been no announcement on the same.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film also stars Nikita Dutta, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and more. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019