Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan happily poses with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni

Recently, Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the Manchester where India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match was held. He was seen enjoying the match with great zeal and enthusiasm. Not just this, Saif Ali Khan was seen posing alongside India's cricket team former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter, Ziva. The duo looked adorable as they both strike a pose. Soon, the picture went viral on the web and all the fans are going 'awww', seeing it. Tha Kaalakandi actor will be next seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan was seen sharing the frame with Dhoni's daughter, Ziva. They looked adorable together as they strike a pose to get clicked. Saif Ali Khan is seen in denim with a blue t-shirt, pairing it up with a sleeveless jacket. However, Ziva was seen in a fur jacket with an off-white body suit.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie features Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. She will be playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's on-screen daughter. The movie also features Tabu in the lead role. It's a new age family comedy where Saif Ali Khan will be seen facing the harsh realities of life. In fact, Saif Ali Khan's looks in this movie are much talked about.

Saif Ali Khan returns to production with his banner Black Knight Films. He has collaborated with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, particularly for Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the horror-comedy movie, Bhoot Police. The movie features Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides this, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as well, as confirmed by the makers of the movie. In fact, currently, Saif Ali Khan has marked his debut on the small screen as he is playing the role of a narrator in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The protagonists of the show are Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover.