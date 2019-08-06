Saaho New Poster: Arun Vijay’s first look as Vishwank in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer out

The much-awaited action thriller Saaho is soon going to make its way to the silver screens on August 30. Meanwhile, the makers are busy in increasing the excitement of the fans by sharing new posters, songs as well as BTS videos. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff among others.

Just a day back, the poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s look as Jai was released after which Arun Vijay's look as Vishwank has finally been released. He can be seen walking away from the helicopter wearing a fur coat and sunglasses. The actor shared his look on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho.. I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! #SaahoFromAug30th.”

Check it out:

Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho ..

I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! 💪 #SaahoFromAug30th pic.twitter.com/X5qLJSHOdL — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) August 6, 2019

Also, have a look at Neil’s look and the song Enni Soni which is breaking records:

The film has been directed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. It was previously scheduled to release on August 15 along with John Abraham’s Batla House and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. Have a look at the trailers of the films here:

