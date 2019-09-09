Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor to return to India tomorrow after cancer treatment in NYC

Veteran actor of Bollywood Rishi Kapoor heads back home in India tomorrow, after undergoing a yearlong cancer treatment in New York. The actor has been battling with the toughest times of his life. However, all is well that ends well! It is celebration time for Bollywood industry and his fans as Chandani actor marks his Homecoming on September 10, 2019!

According to the latest reports by SpotboyE, actor Rishi Kapoor will be heading back to India from NYC tomorrow.

Rishi Kapoor left for cancer treatment in New York with wife Neetu Kapoor last year. He announced the news on Twitter, leaving the industry and his fans in shock.

However, Rishi Kapoor displayed patience and strength to fight cancer and ensure recovery. He is soon going to mark his comeback on the big screens, as much awaited by his fans.

In the meantime, while Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment, the Bollywood industry proved how they stand for each other during the tough times. Many Bollywood celebrities, sportsperson and other influential people from the industry stopped by to check on the actor's health. In fact, Rishi Kapoor's children- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor often took out time to spend it with their dad!

Neetu Kapoor spoke about his children's reaction on "Ranbir came and I told him 'There's something I want to tell you.' I told him what happened; he had tears in his eyes. He was in denial for an hour or so. He composed himself and said 'Let's deal with it'." And after that, they flew for treatment in New York.

Well, now it's time to welcome Rishi Kapoor in India with all that jazz and enthusiasm!

