Image Source : TWITTER Ram Jethmalani death: Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan pay last tribute to eminent lawyer

Scores of Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Sunday to mourn the death of veteran lawyer and Union law minister, Ram Jethmalani. He passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 95 at his official residence in New Delhi. One of India's finest criminal lawyers, Jethmalani was suffering from prolonged illness and died after his health deteriorated over the last two weeks. As per reports, Jethmalani was bedridden for a week and had lost a lot of weight. He breathed his last at 7:45 am on Sunday at his official residence in New Delhi.

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and several others took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Ram Jethmalani. Farhan wrote, "RIP #RamJethmalani ji. The time spent in conversation with you has always remained etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family. "

"We have lost more than a brilliant lawyer and a rebel. We have lost the conscience keeper of India. Ram Jethmalani s unusual moral courage and curious legal mind has been a rare gift. Personally, he was very gracious to me - I will miss him greatly and in this I am far from alone", Soha Ali Khan tweeted.

Whereas, Nimrat tweeted, "Growing up, no matter where you were in India, when one learnt of law as a profession, the one name you learnt of that personified it, was Ram Jethmalani. A great man leaves behind a legacy urban folklore is made of. Salute him for his indelible work. #RIPRamJethmalani."

Mahesh Bhatt said, "Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars . I thank you sir for touching my life. Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95".

