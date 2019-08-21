Nusrat Jahan's sangeet ceremony photos go viral two months after her wedding. Seen yet?

Image Source : Nusrat Jahan's sangeet ceremony photos

Trinamool Congress MP and Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is quite popular on social media. The buzz around her never dies. From her first appearance at parliament to her wedding photos, the actress has been in news for various reasons. After sending the internet into a meltdown with her honeymoon photos, Nusrat is making everyone's heart skip a beat with her sangeet ceremony pictures.

Nusrat, who got married to businessman Nikhil Jain this year in June. It was a grand wedding ceremony in picturesque Turkey. The actress shared a couple of photos with the caption, ''Throwback to the best time of our lives... @nikhiljain09 moments from the sangeet #thenjaffair''. In the photos, Nusrat is glowing in a pink and red lehenga. With statement jewellery, hair tied in a pony and perfect makeup, Nusrat looks no less than a beauty goddess.

In the photos, we can also see Nusrat sharing some cosy moments with Nikhil on the stage. In one of the photos, Nikhil went down on his knees to propose Nusrat. Check out the photos below.

Nusrat came into limelight after some extremists slammed her for wearing sindoor, primarily worn by Hindu women post-wedding at the oath taking ceremony. Hitting back at trolls, Nusrat had said, ''I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.''

Recently, the actress shared photos from Raksha Bandhan celebration. Nusrat looks gorgeous in a saree. Have a look.