Image Source : INSTAGRAM Not Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra grooves with a 'little' dancing partner in this latest video

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was shaking a leg to a Bollywood number along with a new dancing partner. Priyanka on Sunday uploaded a video of her dancing to the megastar Amitabh Bachchan song "Sona Sona" from the film "Major Saab" along with a little girl named Ava Drew, who is reportedly the daughter of the manager of her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas.

The "Isn't It Romantic" star, who looks stunning in a thigh-high slit floor sweeping orange dress, captioned the image: "Special evening with Ava Drew."

Priyanka Chopra is back at her home in New York along with hubby dearest Nick Jonas. The duo is one of the most loved celebrity couples, adored by people around the world. As soon as Pee Cee landed in New York, she shared a sun-kissed selfie from the car and captioned it as, “Home sweet home..”However, the pic also had Nick Jonas in it!

The duo tied the knot in December 2018 and their wedding was the talk of the town back then. They got married in two ceremonies- a grand Christain ceremony which was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding the next day. Pee Cee walked the aisle on day one in a custom made Ralph Lauren outfit and her huge train left everybody in awe. Ever since the two have exchanged marital vows, they keep sharing endearing pics and videos with each other on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink". The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents.

It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film's music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page