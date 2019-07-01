Mallika Sherawat reveals a producer asked her to prove ‘hotness’ by frying eggs on her belly

One of the popular comedy shows of the small screen The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by stars like Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat who came in order to promote their upcoming horror comedy web show called Booo Sabki Phategi. The stars had a gala time with Kapil Sharma and even made some shocking revelations from their lives.

Ekta opened about an incident and said she once called the cops when her brother Tusshar fought with him during a family trip to Tirupati. Further, in the show, the comedian was seen flirting with Mallika and asked her if the reports of people wrapping chappatis in newspapers and posters having her picture were true or not. This prompted the Murder actress to open about an incident in her life.

Mallika said that once a producer asked her to show him her hotness by shooting a scene where she had to fry eggs on her belly. The actress said that she refused to do that particular scene at that moment but she felt that it would have been an interesting watch if she would have done it.

Mallika, during an interview she gave to PTI, said that she stopped getting movies because she was opinionated. She said, "I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes 'don't cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.' They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I've lost. But it didn't make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them."

Kapil, during the show even had a fun moment with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who also are a part of the upcoming series. He runs behind them with a sword in his hand asking them why they went for the shoot of another show when their performance in the popular show was getting appreciation.

