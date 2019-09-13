Main teri mohabbat mein paagal ho jaunga: Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol bring 90s back, dance to the song on stage

The song had become a rage back then for its sheer simplicity, and well, madness.

There's something about old Hindi love songs -- they take you back into a time when love was innocently charming. And simple words could do the trick.

One of these gems is 'Main teri mohabbat mein paagal ho jaunga' -- sung by Mohammad Aziz and Sadhana Sargam -- from the 1989 movie Tridev. The song features Madhuri Dixt and Sunny Deol -- all young and youthful.

The song had become a rage back then for its sheer simplicity, and well, madness.

On Wednesday night, Dixit and Deol recreated the magic on stage with the audience cheering for them. This happened on the sets of a reality show.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on the show and Sunny Deol went to the show as a guest -- for promoting his next directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', featuring his son Karan Deol and debutante Sahher Bamba.

The duo took to the stage and danced to the tunes of this old melody -- the video of which went viral later -- taking us back to the 90s.

If you do notice, Sunny is performing in front of his son and father, legendary Dharmendra. And he's so totally into it.

The episode will be telecast this weekend.

Watch the original song: