Kangana Ranaut is more confident today: Rajkummar Rao

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya" has been marred by controversy owing to the ongoing ugly spat between the film's heroine Kangana Ranaut and a section of the media.

On Wednesday, during a visit to the Capital, National Award-winning actor Rajkummar seemed in the obvious mood to evade all talk of controversy and focus on bringing back media and public attention to the film.

"We have made a good film. The only thing I was expecting was to be a part of a good film. Focus on work and lead a normal life --- that's how I live my life. I don't get into other things," the actor told IANS, adding: "I don't want too much attention. I am happy the way I am and I want people to know me for my work and nothing else."

Rajkummar may be seeking peace, but the film has been making news for several wrong reasons right from the start.

It was originally titled "Mental Hai Kya". The name was subsequently changed after many people including a section of psychiatrists voiced concerns over the use of the word "mental".

The film also courted controversy because when the makers announced they would release it on the same date as "Super 30", starring Kangana's rumoured ex-boyfriend and current bête noire Hrithik Roshan.

Adding to the list of controversies was the much-talked-about heated argument between Kangana and a news agency journalist at an event in Mumbai earlier this month.

"JudgeMentall Hai Kya" reunites "Queen" co-stars Kangana and Rajkummar after a gap of around five years.

"Shooting with Kangana was like going back on the sets of 'Queen'. She is very sincere when it comes to work. She is passionate about it. That's how I also see my work, so we both constantly discuss scenes.

"A lot of people who have seen the film and and the song said we share great chemistry. For me, acting is about reacting to your co-actor. She is brilliant as an actor. So, it's always fun to work with her," Rajkummar gushed about his co-star, adding that she had grown as an actor.

"Kangana is more confident today than before. She knows exactly what she wants out of a character," said the "Newton" actor.

The film's director Prakash Kovelamudi is a known name in the Telugu film industry but he is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with "JudgeMentall Hai Kya".

"Filmmaking is a director's medium. Prakash is very sorted. He was clear about the visuals and the look he wants. Still, he gave me a lot of freedom to perform. He had faith in me," said Rajkummar, adding there was always the room for discussion on the sets of the films.

"Discussions would happen. You discuss your character or a scene if you see it in a different light than what's written. That happens. That's a very usual thing to do," he says.

If his director crossed over from regional cinema to Bollywood, Rajkummar is game for a reverse journey.

"If there is a great story, I would love to do (regional cinema). I love picking up languages. If there is a great story waiting out there, if somebody plans to make 'Thithi' or 'Labour Of Love' again, I would love to be a part of it," he shared.

Rajkummar, however, dismissed rumours that he was all set to star in a Hindi remake of the Telugu film "Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene".

"I am not (a film of that film). I have no idea about it as of now, " he clarified.

He is open to doing remakes, but they shouldn't be "shot by shot copy" of the original. "There is a difference in culture. If you can adapt it and put it out there, then maybe (it will work). But it has to be a really special story," he signed off.