Hrithik, Tiger shoot 'risky' stunts on Finland ice

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shot an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland for their upcoming film "War". "We were clear from the start that we want to give the Indian audience action they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt that has been entirely shot on ice," said director Siddharth Anand.

"We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic," he added. The director said the two action stars have pushed themselves "from the word go for our film, to pull off death-defying stunts. This sequence was incredibly risky but visually so stunning that we went for it".

Action director Paul Jennings, who worked in the Hollywood blockbuster "The Dark Knight", has designed the jaw-dropping sequence for "War". The action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown.

"War", produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Gandhi Jayanti this year.