Happy Birthday David Dhawan: How filmmaker tickled our funny bones with Govinda 

Bollywood director David Dhawan turns a year older tdoay. The man behind some of the best masala entertainers that we've grown up on, David Dhawan single-handedly changed the face of comedy in India. There was a time when comedy was just a part of Hindi films with Mehmood & Johnny Walker adding the much-needed comic relief. But it was Dhawan who changed things around. Govinda became a necessary ingredient in Dhawan's style of comedy films and every time the duo made a film, the audience loved it like how. They even established the brand of 'No. 1' films that are still unmatched. On the occasion of David Dhawan's birthday, here are top 5 movies of legendary pair all of which have been seen multiple times by the audience in 90s.

Aankhen (1993)

This movie starring Govinda in a double role along with Chunkey Pandey and Kader Khan was the biggest hit of 1993. It was a remake of a Kannada movie. Aankhen became such a big hit that even the part played by a Monkey became famous. Arguably the biggest commercial success of David Dhawan-Govinda till date.

Raja Babu (1994)

This was yet another super-successful comedy from the same team. Raja Babu came at a time when Bollywood was still in search of its No. 1 star and Govinda seemed to be the most appropriate choice. The song Sarkaiylo Khatiya proved to be a major chartbuster.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

A remake of Hollywood blockbuster Bad Boys, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was the 2nd highest grosser of the year after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film marked the comeback of Amitabh Bachchan

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

The Sultans of comedy, Dhawan and Govinda, came together to deliver yet another superhit slapstick comedy. The role of Gulzari Lal played brilliantly by Govinda and his breaking into ‘Are re Are’ song with Aruna Irani will still tickle your funny bone.

Hero No. 1 (1997)

This superhit comedy was inspired from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Bawarchi. Without experimenting with his successful formula, David Dhawan continued his golden run with the tried and tested combination of Govinda-Karisma-Kader Khan.

