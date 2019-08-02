Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone takes home the miniature shampoo bottles and other toiletries from hotel- Read deets

Sneha Ramchander is Deepika Padukone's best friend forever. In order to honour their friendship, she took to Deepika Padukone's official website to share a heart-warming and emotional note. In this note, she has talked about their bond, friendship and revealed some of Deepika Padukone's secrets. The recent viral video taught us a good moral lesson that we must not steal from Hotels we stay in. Recently, a video of Indian couple stealing valuable items from the hotel in Bali went viral. The couple landed in trouble when the owner of the hotel filed a police complaint. This made netizens furious of the fact that Indians bring a bad name to their country by doing such acts. However, it is seen that most of us, admit it or not, steal way or bring along the miniature toiletries from the hotels and yes, we can do so.

We are not allowed to take away the coffee mugs, bathrobes, bedsheets, towels, and other important stuff from the hotel. We are however allowed to take away the miniature toiletries. And if you are wondering that only we the commoners are a pro at doing this stuff, then you are mistaken. Deepika Padukone, the Queen of Bollywood industry too takes away the shampoo bottles and other toiletries from the hotel.

Sneha pens down, "Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment."

Sneha revealed some of the secrets of her friend Deepika Padukone. She told that Deepika always keeps a label-maker with her and takes the miniature shampoo bottles from the hotels for her friend in which she stays.

Sneha also wrote, "Someone who's so hyper-organised that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganise your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favourite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That's my darling friend, DP. It's a happy day for friends like us."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, set to release in January 2020. The film is based on the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the biopic film 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev. the movie is directed by Kabir Khan.

