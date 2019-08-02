Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi learnt to dance with fire for 'O Saki Saki' in just 2 days

Nora Fatehi looks sensational as she belly dances in the remake of O Saki Saki song from Batla House. The actress looks absolutely stunning while grooving to the beats of the songs like no other. Each of her songs goes viral instantly because of her commendable dance moves. She recently shared how it felt like dancing with fire for the song. She even disclosed that she had only two days to learn this difficult stunt dance. Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share BTS from dance rehearsals.

She said, "This was literally a day before the shoot of O Saki Saki... I had only about two days to learn how to do fire dancing... as you can see in this video, I had fear written all over my face as I was doing this for the first time."

Nora Fatehi writes, "This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will... thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill!"

Nora Fatehi has done many dance numbers. Her recent song Dilbar Dilbar had been in people's top playlist.

Nora Fatehi in her recent interview with IANS told, "The fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. It was difficult to manoeuver and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance (repertoire)."

In fact, Koena Mita who featured in the original version of O Saki Saki from Musafir tweeted to appreciate Nora Fatehi. She said, "Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride."

Batla House is set to release on August 15, 2019, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.

