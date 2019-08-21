Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' reply to troll who called her 'shallow' is savage

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is a no-nonsense person. The model knows how to give it back to haters in this age of online bullying. Gabriella who recently became a mother to a baby boy is quite active on social media. She often shares her jaw-dropping pictures besides romantic ones with her boyfriend.

Her latest photo is a monochrome picture of her in an oversized white shirt. ''Looking for my next holiday," she captioned the photo. Have a look at the photo.

As soon as she shared the photo, netizens started dropping in comments praising her look. However, there were some who posted hate comments. An Instagram user called Gabriella "shallow" and wrote, "You are the paradigm of a shallow lifestyle."

However, unfazed by the negativity, Gabriella shut the troll down with a savage reply. "Congrats. You got a dictionary," she wrote.

Arjun met Gabriella during an Indian Premier League afterparty in 2009 but they began dating only a few years ago. Gabriella was even spotted by Arjun's side after his mother Gwen Rampal passed away last year. Arjun and Gabriella dated for a couple of years before making their relationship public with the pregnancy news.

Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal opened up on his personal life, ''We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked,'' he said.