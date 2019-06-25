Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma refutes pregnancy rumours by giving a befitting reply: Read inside

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living their dream life ever since they tied the knot in December 11, 2017. With Anushka and Virat travelling to places and Anushka not taking up any Bollywood movie, people are making assumptions that Anushka is pregnant. When Anushka Sharma came across these rumours, she was shocked. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she rubbished all these rumours.

When Anushka Sharma was asked about her pregnancy news, she called these rumours absurd and silly.

In addition to her response, the Zero actress said, “That (spreading rumours) is something people will do anyway. It’s completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can’t hide such a thing. You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant…”

Both Anushka and Virat are enjoying their time together post marriage and have been able to balance their personal and professional life very well. Virat Kohli is presently busy in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and Anushka Sharma is speculated to be working on some offbeat projects.

