War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s film dominates, inches closer to Rs 300 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action drama has set the box office on fire. The film is dominating the box office even after facing competition from new releases like Priyanka Chopra- Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink as well as Joker. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the high-octane cation drama opened with a blast with over Rs 50 cr and after two weekends, it has already bagged Rs 275 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#War witnesses the normal weekday decline... Goes past ₹ 275 cr... Next target: ₹ 300 cr... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 264.40 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 276.40 cr. #India biz.”

On the other hand, The Sky Is Pink, which has hit the screens on October 11th failed to bring in numbers. Talking about the making of the film and what Hrithik and Tiger had to undergo to perform various stunts, director Siddharth said that the two actors faced extreme conditions to shoot the scenes. Talking about the film, he said, "It's (the story) absolutely original. It's a new kind of a film with its story, dynamics and conflict. So, I don't think you can draw parallels with any film. Right now, it may look like this film or that film from the trailer. But you have only seen two and a half minutes of the film. So, it will not be fair to pass judgement. When you watch the full movie, you will know what it is about,"

Siddharth Anand returned with the film War, five years after his last film Bang Bang. Reacting to the same, he had said, "It was a shift for me from the romantic comedies I used to make, which were far simpler, to these big projects that take time. I realised post 'Bang Bang' that this is what I want to do. It took that much time for me also to find the right project I could associate with.”

War also stars Vaani Kapoor and the movie hit the screens on October 2.

