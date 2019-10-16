When Hema Malini revealed secret behind her 'dream girl' image on Aap Ki Adalat, watch video

Hema Malini, who is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood, has turned a year older today. The veteran actress is an institution of beauty. She has left everyone awestruck with her flawless looks. Be it her hairstyle, her killer smile, her eyes or grace, fans are crazy about her. She has all the qualities that can give any young Bollywood actress a run for their money. As she turns 71 today, let's have a look at how she has managed to maintain her dream image all these years.

While talking to India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Hema Malini once revealed the secret behind her dream girl image.

''As I am a dancer, I have to often come on stage and it requires a proper figure. In order to maintain that, I do yoga and exercise besides paying attention to my diet,'' she was quoted as saying. Watch the video here:

Born on 16 October, 1948 in Jeeyapuram, Tiruchirappalli district, Madras, Malini was the third child born of a Tamil-speaking family to her mother Jaya Lakshmi Chakravarti, a film producer, and VSR Chakravarti.

After performing as a dancer in a 1961 regional movie, she was rejected by Tamil Director, C.V. Sridhar, during 1964 when she first attempted to act, on the grounds that she was too thin to be the heroine in Venniradai and the role went to Venniradai Nirmala.

Her first main role in a movie came in 1968s 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', where she was cast alongside Raj Kapoor.

The actress went on to star in close to 155 movies. She has also produced and directed two movies, and also directed a TV serial.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page