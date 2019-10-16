Can you recognize Tabu in these throwback pictures with Sanjay Kapoor and Satish Kaushik?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, on Monday, took his fans down the memory lane and shared an old photo with Tabu. He turned the pages of his personal diary and posted pictures from the sets of film Prem. He shared two pictures, in the first one, Sanjay can be seen sharing the screen space with the actress and in the other, the two can be seen with Satish Kaushik and Sunita Dhingra.

He wrote, "#majorthrowback #prem #firstschedule #1990 #tabu #sunitadhingra #satishkaushik #sethstudios."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tabu with Sanjay Kapoor and Satish Kaushik on an old photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check out Tabu in these throwback pictures with Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps his fans entertained by sharing throwback photos from the good old days. For the unversed, Prem was one of the memorable films of 1995. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film has Sanjay and Tabu is lead roles. It was produced by Sanjay’s brother Boney Kapoor.

Earlier, Sanjay Kapoor shared another old photo from the sets of his movie which featured, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Gulshan Grover. He wrote, "#humpaanch #majorthrowback , #80s @anilskapoor @azmishabana18 @gulshangrover #diptinaval , and I."

On the professional front, Sanjay Kapoor was recently seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor. Before that, he also ventured on TV and starred in a show called Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. On the other hand, Tabu was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Rakulpreet starrer De De Pyaar de. She is now gearing up for her role in Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.

De De Pyaar De - Official Trailer

Also read:

Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav to get locked in the house as wildcard entry?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls her pregnancy days as she poses with mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin (Video)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page