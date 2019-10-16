Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav to get locked in the house as wildcard entry?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav to make wildcard entry?

Television’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 13 is just one week away from its first-month finale and housemates are already trying their best to be in the limelight. From verbal spats to luxury budget tasks, there is hardly anything they are not doing to steal away the show. While two contestants, Dalljiet and Koena Mitra, have already been evicted from the house, this week two more contestants will bid their goodbye.

Salman Khan has already announced that new contestants will be joining the show after the first-month finale of Bigg Boss 13 and since then, many names have been popping up who will be locked in the house. Latest one if of Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav. It is being said that the superstar will make a wild card entry in the show soon. While there have been seasons in which at least one contestants had been taken from the Bhojpuri industry but not this time.

Reports suggests that Khesari Lal Yadav was in talks with Bigg Boss 13 makers to be a part of the show since Day 1 but things couldn’t work out as he had prior commitments. The report also states that the Bhojpuri star will enter the house on October 25th. There is no denying that he enjoys a huge fan base in the country especially, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. There is hardly any time when his songs don’t top the playlists of the fans.

Earlier, many Bhojpuri stars have been seen in Bigg Boss like Ravi Kishan, Sambhavna Seth, Manoj Tiwari, Monalisa and Nirauha. Monalisa even got married to the love of her life on the show. It won’t be wrong to say that the TRP will shoot up with the presence of Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav in the show.

