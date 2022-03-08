The Kashmir Files wins case at Bombay HC; Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says, 'shall not make any change in my film'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI The Kashmir files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (March 8) dismissed a petition seeking to stop the release of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly-anticipated film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The exodus drama will now release on its scheduled date i.e 11th March. Talkig about his film, Vivek Agnihotri said, "In late 80s and early 90s, there was an organised Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir Valley. This film is about this Genocide of Hindus, specifically about the inhuman and barbarian killings and rapes of innocent Kashmiri Hindus based on radical religious terrorism. Entire culture and diversity was destroyed.”

"I believe there can never be any ‘other side’ of the religious terrorism. I have presented all points of views, even that of hardened terrorists and separatists and leaves it for the audience to decide which ideology they want to stand for. I shall not make any change in my film and I am willing to face consequences”, the filmmaker added.

The makers of the much-talked-about movie were taken by surprise during the screening of the exodus drama held in New Delhi recently.

Apart from appreciating filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s vision to create a story highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits, the packed cinema hall gave a standing ovation to the cinematic masterpiece. The screening echoed the same sentiments from the crowd who couldn’t stop praising the thought-provoking narrative and stupendous performances by the stellar cast.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

