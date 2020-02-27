Thappad Movie: Release Date, Star cast, Movie Posters, Trailer, Book Tickets Online

Thappad movie 2020 bollywood latest release date star cast slap film poster trailer show for trailer tickets online

Thappad Movie: Ever since the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad dropped, people started talking about how this film will strive for change in society. Thappad which is slated to release on February 28 happens to be a drama movie directed and co-produced (with Bhushan Kumar) by Anubhav Sinha. It happens to be Taapsee's second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2018 film Mulk. Looking at the trailer, it becomes clear that the plot of the film revolves around the story of a couple who enjoys their married life until one day when the husband slaps the wife in public later which she decides to file a divorce. Thappad also featuring actors like Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra and others in pivotal roles. For more latest updates on Thappad movie cast, trailer, teaser, songs, and release date follow the space.

When is Thappad Release Date?

February 28

Who is the Director of Thappad?

Anubhav Sinha

What is the star cast of Thappad?

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, Kumud Mishra

What is the genre of Thappad?

Drama

Who is the writer of Thappad?

Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Who is/ are the Music Directors of Thappad movie?

Anurag Saikia, Mangesh Dhakde

Where can I check the review of Thappad movie online?

You can check Thappad review on the link given below.

'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society

How to book Thappad movie tickets online?

You can book Thappad movie tickets online at BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow Thappad movie ticket booking offers. Alternatively, you can also book your Thappad tickets online through Paytm, Amazon Pay, and Mobikwik.



Thappad Trailer:

Thappad HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers:

Thappad Songs:

