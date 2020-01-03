Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon? Who will get Hindi remake of Run Lola Run?

It's Taapsee vs Kriti for Run Lola Run remake

Remakes of Hollywood films have become a thing in Bollywood. Now, a new remake is in the pipeline and if reports are to be believed then Run Lola Run will be remade. Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar have officially bought the rights to remake the movie. However, the bone of contention is the dates of the leading lady.

Makers have zeroed in on top two contenders for the role. They want to rope in Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon. Interestingly, both the actresses have liked the role but the dates need to be adjusted. Now, whosoever will manage to create a space in their schedule will bag the role.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon are the top choices for both Tanuj and Atul. They have bounced the idea off to both the heroines who have also liked the script. The story has been modified to suit a more Indian audience. They are figuring out dates and whoever among the two can accommodate their dates, will get the project. Tanuj feels that since it's a heroine driven film, both Taapsee and Kriti, with their projects in 2019 have managed to create their own spaces and proved that they are commercially viable actresses. They wanted someone like that - who is a great performer and also works well with the audience."

Run Lola Run is a 1998 German thriller with Franka Potente in the lead role. The film is about a woman who has to get a whopping amount of money to save his boyfriend's life. The movie depicts three different perspectives of the same situation.

Initially, Sonam Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role but the film got pushed for few years.