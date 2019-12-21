Street Dancer 3D's first song Muqabla is rehashed version. But ain't like other remixes

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D's first song Muqabla out

All hail Prabhudeva! He isn't a regular dancer. He is God of Dance and trust us when we are saying this, by no mean we are exaggerating. Street Dancer 3D's first song Muqabla is out and you have to watch it to believe us. The song is a rehashed version of Tamil song Mukkabla sung by maestro A. R. Rahman, Mano and Swarnalatha. The extent of the popularity was such that it was later released in Hindi and Telugu. Street Dancer 3D's Muqabla has been sung by Yash Narvekar, and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics have been penned by Tanishk Bagchi. He is also the composer of the track.

Tanishk, who is known for remix songs in Bollywood is also criticised several times. Thankfully, he hasn't played much with this song. No irrelevant rap. Thus maintaining the essence of the original upbeat song.

In the video, Prabhudeva teaches Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan how it's done. There is also a hook step borrowed from the origianal track along with that 'body vanishing' sequence. The 'Thanos effect' without the snap.

Similar to its original song, the choreography of the song wins heart and makes it an interesting watch

Coming to the original track, it was from the film Kadhalan directed by Shankar. Yes, the one who directed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robot. For the unversed, this film also boasts of Urvasi Urvasi, which was lately rehashed for Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer album.

Varun and team even performed on the song at the trailer launch of the movie directed by Remo D'Souza. Undoubtedly, this song will be one of the major highlights of Street Dancer 3D.

Also starring Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana, Street Dancer 3D is the third installment in the ABCD franchise. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, it will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.