Sky Force: On Gandhi Jayanti, Akshay Kumar announces his NEXT film based on India's first air-strike | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Sky Force

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce his much-awaited project titled Sky Force. The film will unfold the 'untold true story' about India's first air-strike. Along with the teaser, the actor wrote that no other day can be better that today, October 2, which is also the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who initiated country's air-strike mission on Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He wrote, ''No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.''

Watch the teaser:

The teaser opens up with the speech from then Pakistan's President, Muhammad Ayub Khan, wherein he can be heard saying of declaring the war against India and challenging Indian government. Next comes then India's PM Shastri Ji in his speech is heard accepting Pakistan's challenge and promising to give befitting reply.

About the film

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming flick will hit the big screens exactly after one year on October 2, 2024. Apart from Akshay, the film to also feature Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's next big release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is releasing on October 6. The film also starsa Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Pavan Malhotra.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar participates in PM Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Gandhi Jayanti | See pic

Latest Bollywood News